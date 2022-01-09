Burglar stuck in chimney during attempted home invasion

A would-be-burglar had to be rescued by firefighters after he got himself stuck in a chimney during an attempted home robbery in Maryland, police said.

Montgomery County police responded to a reported attempted robbery at a Silver Spring home at around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday where they found the man who’d tried to break in had gotten himself stuck.

It’s not clear how the man got himself in the chimney, officials said.

Two dozen firemen arrived on scene to assist with the rescue, and worked for over 90 minutes to get the man out of the chimney, taking it apart brick by brick, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service Spokesman Pete Piringer.

The attempted robbery happened at a Silver Spring home around 5:30 a.m. Twitter/@mcfrsPIO

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service found the burglar stuck in the chimney. Twitter/@mcfrsPIO

The crew worked 90 minutes to get the man out of the chimney. Twitter/@mcfrsPIO

Two dozen firefighters reported to the scene, figuring out how to remove the man from a hole in the wall. Twitter/@mcfrsPIO

Video from the scene shows several firefighters from the Montgomery County Fire Department at the foot of the chimney with a big hole busted through the wall discussing the best way to extricate the man. Photos from the scene show the responders using ladders shovels and other rescue equipment.

The man was transported to the hospital via ambulance with a police escort, video shows. Police side the man had minor injuries, according to WTOP.

The man’s identity was not immediately available. It’s not clear whether the man has been charged.