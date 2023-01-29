Burglar breaks into Seattle home and takes bath with all his clothes on

A burglar was found fully clothed enjoying a soak in a bathtub of the Seattle house he broke into Friday night, cops say.
The female homeowner returned to her house to find a window had been smashed, then spotted the prowler lurking inside.
She remained outside and called the cops, who eventually searched the home and discovered the unidentified clothed suspect relaxing in a bathtub of water.
“The man was clothed but very wet, and the bathtub was full of water,” police said in a statement.
The 27-year-old intruder was charged with residential burglary, and police said he did not come clean about why he broke in and took the bizarre bath.
With AP