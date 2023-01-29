Burglar breaks into Seattle home and takes bath with all his clothes on

A burglar was found fully clothed enjoying a soak in a bathtub of the Seattle house he broke into Friday night, cops say.

The female homeowner returned to her house to find a window had been smashed, then spotted the prowler lurking inside.

She remained outside and called the cops, who eventually searched the home and discovered the unidentified clothed suspect relaxing in a bathtub of water.





The burglar gained entrance to the home by breaking a window, cops said. Seattle Police Department





Cops said the burglar didn’t explain why he took the bath. Getty Images

“The man was clothed but very wet, and the bathtub was full of water,” police said in a statement.

The 27-year-old intruder was charged with residential burglary, and police said he did not come clean about why he broke in and took the bizarre bath.

