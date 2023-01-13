Burger King Makes a Big Move in Battle With McDonald’s, Wendy’s

Burger King Adds a New Weapon in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

Burger King has seen better days.

The “Home of the Whopper” used to be the clear number two burger chain in the United States. Once the Pepsi to McDonald’s (MCD) – Get Free Report Coke, the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) – Get Free Report chain has fallen to number three in the U.S., slipping behind Wendy’s (WEN) – Get Free Report

That’s a sad position to be in for a company that has the deep history Burger King has. On the positive side, however, Burger King has great brand recognition. Everyone knows what the company does and understands its core menu. That puts the chain in a good position for a revival.