‘Bunk’d’ Renewed For Season 7 By Disney Channel – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Disney Branded Television has ordered an historic seventh season for its hit comedy series Bunk’d.

With the renewal, the series becomes Disney Channel’s longest-running live-action series, beating Raven’s Home, which was recently picked up for a sixth season. Most other Disney Channel series have aired for four seasons or less.

A strong ratings performer, Bunk’d continues to rank as one of the top 10 live-action series among kids ages 6-11, according to Disney. Series regulars Miranda May (Lou), Trevor Tordjman (Parker), Mallory James Mahoney (Destiny), Israel Johnson (Noah), Shiloh Verrico (Winnie), Luke Busey (Jake) and Alfred Lewis (Bill) are all set to return for the upcoming season.

Erin Dunlap will remain as executive producer and showrunner for Season 7, in addition to May, who will continue as exec producer and director of select episodes.

“Bunk’d has been a defining series for Disney Channel, and its loyal fans keep coming back year after year for the laughs, entertainment and adventure they know and love,” said Charlie Andrews, EVP Live-Action and Alternative Series, Disney Branded Television. “We are looking forward to another season set in the Wild West full of more outrageous stories and hijinks with our stellar cast of characters. Erin Dunlap, our fantastic showrunner, has taken this series to new levels, and we are thrilled that she will continue at the helm of the network’s longest-running live-action series.”

Season 6 of Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes will continue its 20-episode season with a holiday-themed episode on Friday, December 2, and new weekly episodes returning in January 2023. Set in Dusty Tush, Wyoming, Lou, Parker, Destiny and Noah have been working double time to get the new Kikiwaka Ranch up and running, learning new ranch skills, acquainting themselves to the townsfolk and welcoming their new campers. It’s been a bumpy start, but campers Bill, Winnie and Jake have loved their time at summer camp. In addition to perfecting his cowboy skills, Bill is discovering his fellow campers may be just as fun to hang out with as herding cattle. Winnie is learning to reign in her thrill-seeking needs, and Jake is realizing how exciting real-life can be away from video games. Meanwhile, counselors and campers band together to hunt for a mysterious treasure that is said to be hidden somewhere on the ranch.

Bunk’d is executive produced by Dunlap, May, David Booth, Valerie Ahearn and Eric Schaar. The series was created by Pamela Eells O’Connell. Jason Shubb serves as producer.