Bumper in Berlin Trailer Sees Adam DeVine’s ‘Corny A Cappella Guy’ Rise to Stardom

It may not be The Bellas — but there’s plenty more A cappella on the way.

The first trailer for Peacock’s Pitch Perfect television series, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, is finally here — and it details the characters’ unexpected rise to fame.

In the first moments of the trailer, Bumper (Adam DeVine) learns he’s become an international sensation in Germany from a TikTok video he created. The logical next step? Move to Germany to harness that star power, and grow his singing career to unimaginable heights.

“I’ve wanted to be famous my entire life,” Bumper says. “I thought Berlin was gonna change everything.”

PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN — “Lebensabschnittspartner” Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Hyland as Heidi, Adam Devine as Bumper Allen

Julia Terjung/Peacock

RELATED: Pitch Perfect‘s Adam Devine Debuts Brand-New Mashup Ahead of ‘Bumper in Berlin’

However, it’s not all smooth sailing for DeVine’s character, who will flee the stage, meet some fierce competition, and maybe even fall in love. (Modern Family lovers, get ready for a Haley and Andy reunion!)

He’s got a gang of friends behind him — Pieter (Flula Borg) and Heidi (Sarah Hyland) — working as his management team to guide him. Bumper will also work with a producer named DJ Das Boot (Lera Abova) who may help his music evolve.

And if that’s not enough, Jameela Jamil appears as Gisela, a pop star in her own right, who just may steal the spotlight from Bumper.

PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN — “Backpfeifengesicht” Episode 101 — Pictured: Jameela Jamil as Gisela

Julia Terjung/Peacock

Hyland’s Heidi reminds Bumper: “If you don’t take a risk, you don’t grow.”

Of course, there’s no shortage of musical moments. Bumper will frequently break out in song, and strike the right chord for Pitch Perfect lovers. “I’m not like a corny, A cappella guy — I’m cool,” Bumper says. “Right?”

He’s met with silence by his friends.

PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN — “Torschlusspanik” Episode 102 — Pictured: Flula Borg as Pieter Krämer, Sarah Hyland as Heidi, Adam Devine as Bumper Allen

Julia Terjung/Peacock

RELATED: Pitch Perfect Reunion! Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine Hang Out at Super Bowl 2021

Bumper in Berlin is executive produced by Pitch Perfect alum Elizabeth Banks, who explained the importance of keeping the original film collection’s essence.

Story continues

“It was really important to us that Bumper in Berlin be recognizable to the fans, for its irreverent comedy and phenomenal music, but also entirely distinct from what you’ve seen before,” she said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“We wanted to honor The Barden Bellas and the Pitch Perfect world, while expanding into a fresh and brilliantly weird character journey,” she added. “This story is about second chances, friendship, and the idea that your dreams can come true in unexpected ways – anywhere in the world, at any point in your life.”

PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN — “Verschlimmbessern” Episode 103 — Pictured: Adam Devine as Bumper Allen

Julia Terjung/Peacock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin premieres on Peacock Nov. 23. You can also tune into the premiere episode Monday, Nov. 28 on NBC after The Voice — including a peek at episode 2.