Bumble Stock Surges After Report. Where From Here? Check the Chart.

Bumble Stock Surges After Report. Where From Here? Check the Chart.

by

Shares of Bumble  (BMBL) – Get Bumble, Inc. Class A Report are buzzing higher, roaring higher by more than 40%. When you look at the chart though, you would hardly know the stock had such a powerful rally on Wednesday.

That’s what bear markets look like.

As shareholders of Peloton  (PTON) – Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report, Pinterest  (PINS) – Get Pinterest, Inc. Class A Report and others can attest, these rallies look good in the headlines, but on the chart they are barely more than a blip.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.