Bulls’ Michael Jordan’s 1998 sneakers most expensive shoes ever sold

MJ's 1998 Finals sneakers most expensive shoes ever sold

The Jordan 13’s Michael Jordan wore during the Chicago Bulls’ sixth championship Finals in 1998 against the Utah Jazz sold for $2.2 million at auction.

At that price, the shoes became the most expensive shoes sold in history.

Jordan recorded one of the most revered careers in NBA history. He tallied six NBA championships, five league MVP awards and 14 All-Star nods during his historic career.

During that 1998 Finals series, Jordan averaged 33.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He shot 42 percent and 30 percent from the field and 3-point range, respectively.

The Bulls went on to win the NBA Finals, making it their sixth championship in eight seasons and their second three-peat. Jordan hit an indelible shot in Game 6 to put away the Jazz in Utah for the series.

The shoes represent the last NBA Finals Jordan played in during his career and his last games with the Chicago Bulls forever.

