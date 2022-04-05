Bulls’ Lonzo Ball done for season after knee injury

Lonzo Ball, it seems, won’t be returning to the court this season after all.

The Chicago Bulls are expected to shut down Ball for the rest of the season, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Bulls had started ramping up Ball’s rehab once again last week in an effort to get him back in time for the playoffs. His knee, however, is clearly still bothering him.

So, his season is now over.

Ball underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in January. He was initially supposed to miss just eight weeks, but he hasn’t played since. The Bulls “pulled back” on his rehab in recent weeks, but then tried to restart it last week.

Ball averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 35 games this season, his first with the Bulls.

Chicago, which was first in the Eastern Conference standings when Ball underwent surgery, has dropped to fifth in the conference headed into Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

