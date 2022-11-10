Bulls in Control of Nvidia Stock. Here’s How High It Could Rally

Chip stocks have been a tough trade for investors this year and Nvidia  (NVDA) – Get Free Report is no exception. Neither is Intel  (INTC) – Get Free Report, Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) – Get Free Report or just about any other semiconductor stock.

The best have fallen by a little under 30%. The worst have coughed up two-thirds of their value or more.

Unfortunately for Nvidia, it’s in the latter group.

However, there is a bright side, which is that chip stocks and Nvidia have been trading much better lately.