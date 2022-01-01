Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan makes history with 2nd straight buzzer beater

DeRozan makes history with 2nd straight buzzer beater originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

So much for not shooting 3s.

Saturday night, for the second day in a row, DeMar DeRozan won the Chicago Bulls a game with a buzzer-beating triple. On Friday, it was a one-legged leaner to down the Indiana Pacers 108-106. On Saturday, it was a contested corner shot that beat the Wizards 120-119:

Not only did those game-winners extend the Bulls’ current win streak to seven, and push their season-long record to 24-10, it also marks the first time in NBA history that a player has hit game-winning buzzer beaters on back-to-back nights, according to Basketball Reference.

Larry Bird once did it in back-to-back games, but those games fell two days apart. Only DeRozan has done it on both ends of a back-to-back.

“DeMar’s shot again was unbelievable,” acting head coach Chris Fleming said postgame. “It’s kind of funny, I always say he’s a better 3-point shooter than people give him credit for, but oddly enough he always has his toes on the line.”

Not tonight.

“With three seconds left and guys hanging on him, he had the presence of mind to look down and find out where his feet were to make that shot,” Fleming said. “Incredible shot.”

It’s just the latest in a long line of late-game heroics for DeRozan, who leads the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring and is now shooting a career-best 37.3 percent from 3-point range on the season.

But he always seems to save his best for last.

