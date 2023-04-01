Bulls’ Charles Oakley says he’d rather play with LeBron James than Michael Jordan

Charles Oakley says he’d rather play with LeBron than MJ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The well-known “enforcer” is giving up his teammate, Michael Jordan, if he had the choice of playing with him or LeBron James.

During a conversation between Kevin Garnett and former Chicago Bull Charles Oakley, the GOAT debate appeared. When discussing if he’d rather play with LeBron or MJ, Oakley responded quite candidly, even though most would assume his bias would drift towards Jordan.

“They ask me who would you rather play with LeBron or Mike?” Oakley said. “I said LeBron but Mike is my best friend. Mike ain’t passing me the ball. He don’t care if I get a shot today or tomorrow. But, you know, he’s got to be Mike.”

Oakley’s comments surrounding his choice to play with James over Jordan are surprising. However, for personal offensive success, James is far better at facilitating and elevating the play of players on offense.

Oakley played the first three seasons of his career in Chicago alongside Jordan. Jordan appreciated Oakley because the 6-foot-8, 225-pound center always had his back on the floor. When opponents chose to play physical with Jordan, Oakley was always the first to step in to protect him – hence, his nickname, “The Enforcer.”

In the summer of 1988, the Bulls traded Oakley to the New York Knicks for Bill Cartwright. The Bulls’ development of Horace Grant had given them the liberty to expend Oakley for the likes of a more well-rounded, offensively-savvy center in Cartwright. This move, however, did not please Jordan.

Oakley always had Jordan’s back and was a physical, rim-protecting center, which was good for Jordan’s game. Cartwright was quite injury-prone and was given the nickname “Medical Bill.” However, he helped immensely during the Bulls’ first three-peat. He played in Chicago from 1988-94.

In 2001, Oakley returned to the Bulls for one season. He played in 57 games that season, starting in 36. He averaged 3.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in roughly 24 minutes per contest. He retired two seasons later.

