Bullied NJ girl who took own life sent heartbreaking email to school

An 11-year-old New Jersey girl who took her own life after complaining about bullying wrote a heartbreaking email to an official at her school calling for a safe place for students “to let out all of their feelings and emotions.”

Felicia LoAlbo-Melendez died by suicide Feb. 6 inside a bathroom at the F.W. Holbein School in Mount Holly – shortly after the death of her dad, NJ Transit Detective Alexis Melendez, from cancer.

The sixth-grader had written school officials that she and her friends were being bullied, according to her mom Elaina LoAlbo, who shared one poignant email her daughter had sent.

“I was watching TV and thinking about the things in my life that have happened to me. Then, I got a great idea!” she wrote in the missive LoAlbo shared with Fox News Digital.

“Instead of a drama club, it would be a Trama (sic) club! Trama (sic) is not a light subject to talk about, but I believe that having somewhere that people can go to, destress and let out all of their feelings and emotions,” the girl reportedly wrote.

She said she’d “help and provide as much as I can” if the school accepted her idea.

“Well, I hope that this does happen. I for one have heard from my friends and others about things that have happened to them and I think this would be a fantastic thing. Have a great night,” Felicia added.

LoAlbo told the news outlet that her daughter had “been advocating against bullying since kindergarten, when she was told to color herself with a brown crayon.





“Instead of a drama club, it would be a Trama (sic) club!” the girl wrote. Courtesy of Elaina LoAlbo

“My daughter believed she was golden. That Mommy was white and Daddy was brown. … She started standing up for herself and others since then,” she said. “It’s not just my daughter’s cries that fell on deaf ears, but this is happening in all the schools.”

LoAlbo has demanded to see security footage to prove her daughter was alone at the time of her death because she fears someone else could have been involved in it.

“Over the last eight weeks they have refused to show me any video tape footage, and several emails in reference to the school about the bullying,” she told The Post this week.





Felicia LoAlbo-Melendez and her mother Elaina. Facebook/Layna Marie





According to her mother, Felicia was the victim of constant bullying. Facebook / Elaina LoAlbo

“I have asked to see the scarf [found in the bathroom], the security tapes and I’ve been locked out of her school [online] account since before she had even passed,” LoAlbo said.

The grieving woman said her daughter had been bullied “for many years,” and that she has had to personally call another student’s parent to ask them to help the bullying stop.

Felicia punched one student who told her to “unalive” herself, according to LoAlbo, who alleged that school officials had “tried to cover up” the bullying and then tried “to cover everything else up when it comes to the details of her passing.”

School District Superintendent Robert Mungo told The Post his office “cooperated fully, including providing surveillance footage and all documents related to the investigation.

“The district has never turned down any request for information or footage pertaining to the investigation from any authorized individual,” he said in a statement.





Felicia was found dead inside a bathroom at the F.W. Holbein School in Mount Holly. F.W. Holbein School

“Our district suffered a loss, which continues to weigh heavily on the school community. School counselors and administrators, with the support of the Burlington County School Crisis Response Team, have and will continue to increase outreach to students and staff and are prepared to aid them in processing this latest information as they continue to grieve,” Mungo added.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said the video would soon be released to LoAlbo.

“It was previously communicated that we would accommodate her request to view the school surveillance recording at the appropriate time, but not while the criminal investigation was ongoing,” a spokesperson told The Post in a statement this week.

“The investigation has concluded, and arrangements will be made in the near future for Ms. LoAlbo to be shown the footage,” the rep added.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.