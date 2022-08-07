Bullet Train Rolls Out With $62.5M Global Start; Top Gun Tops $1.35B WW – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for latest…: Coming in just slightly ahead of pre-weekend projections, Sony’s Bullet Train pulled into 57 overseas markets for a $32.4M international box office launch. When including the domestic start, the global debut is $62.5M.

The Brad Pitt-starrer rode to the biggest offshore opening for a non-IP studio film since Tenet, and is tracking similar to Murder On The Orient Express and Kingsman: The Secret Service.

As with Stateside, audience reactions are beating critical notes abroad, and there are still several key markets to come as the holidays continue.



In overseas play, the UK led with a $3.5M start, followed by France at $3.1M, Mexico delivering $3M, Australia rolling to $2.2M and Saudi Arabia clocking $1.9M.

The IMAX portion of the global bow is $4.1M. (More detail to come.)

Elsewhere, Universal/Illumination’s Minions: The Rise Of Gru had a solid hold, down 42% in its 7th offshore frame for a $15.9M weekend in 80 markets. The overseas total is now $423.3M for $757.9 global. Internationally, the origins story is performing in line with Minions and Despicable Me 3 at the same point of release.

The top holdover market this session was Korea where there is a host of big local competition. The cume to date is $14.6M to overtake the lifetime of the first Minions as well as Soul, making this the market’s biggest Hollywood animation of the pandemic (in restated dollars). In Australia, where Gru released early, it is now the top movie of the entire franchise at a running cume of $28.3M.

Other standout markets include the UK ($44M), Brazil ($28.3M), Germany ($26.1M) and Japan and France each at $20M. Italy is still to release later this month.

Warner Bros’ DC League Of Super-Pets woofed up another $11.4M this weekend in 67 markets (-41% hold). The offshore cume is now $38.3M with the worldwide tally at $83.4M. Particularly strong market drops included Germany (-23%), Colombia (-27%), France (-29%), Poland (-30%) and Mexico (-39%).



Netherlands kicked off with $575K on 192 screens, topping Lightyear by 40% and Encanto by 33%. Top markets to date are the UK ($7.6M), Mexico ($4.3M), France ($3M), Spain ($2.1M) and Germany ($1.8M). Korea and Taiwan set the pooches loose next weekend.

Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder is on its way to $700M worldwide with an estimated $699M through Sunday. Last session, it had already overtaken Thor: Ragnarok as the top pic of the four-title franchise (based on current rates and excluding Russia and China). Internationally, the gross is $382.8M in 48 material markets including this weekend’s $11.1M, a 50% drop from the earlier frame.

Among major markets, the Taika Waititi-directed entry is still No. 1 in Italy and No. 2 in France and Australia.

The Top 5 markets are the UK ($40.3M), Australia ($28.6M), Mexico ($27.5M), Korea ($22.6M) and Brazil ($21.2M).

Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick still has heat in those engines with a 28% drop internationally for a $10.3M weekend (its 11th) in 64 markets. The offshore cume is now $690M for $1,352.5M global.

Holds are still strong overseas for Tom Cruise’s juggernaut. The UK has reached a stratospheric $96.2M with Japan (off just 12% from last session) now at $78.7M and Korea at $61M. Australia has cumed $60.9M and France $51.6M.

Universal/Amblin’s Jurassic World Dominion this weekend surpassed Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness to become the 2nd biggest Hollywood release of 2022 worldwide. The global cume through Sunday is $960.1M including $588.2M overseas. The latter figure puts it about in line with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom at the same point and when excluding China and Russia. The international weekend was $6.2M in 86 markets.

Biggest markets to date are China ($157.4M), UK ($41.7M), France ($28.4M), Germany ($23.3M) and Japan ($20.2M).

MORE…