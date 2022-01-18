‘Bull’ To End With Season 6 On CBS – The Hamden Journal

The current sixth season of CBS’ legal drama Bull will be its last. The series’ star Michael Weatherly just made the announcement on Twitter. There are 12 remaining episodes, with the Season 6 — and series — finale expected to air in May.

The end of Bull was confirmed by CBS.

“For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television,” the network said in a statement. “We extend our thanks to the talented cast, Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan, the incredible creative team led by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard, and our hardworking crew, for bringing to life these innovative stories. We also thank our loyal viewers and look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite.”

Bull has had a rollercoaster run. The series, headlined by NCIS fan favorite Weatherly, got off to a hot start, becoming an instant ratings hit. Six seasons in, it has remained a solid performer, drawing audiences in three different time slots, most recently at Thursday 10 PM this season.

But Weatherly early on became the center of a controversy over sexual harassment allegations made by former co-star Eliza Dushku. Showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron and original cast member Freddy Rodriguez left last season following a workplace investigation.

Created by Phil McGraw and Paul Attanasio and inspired by McGraw’s early career, Bull follows the employees at Trial Analysis Corporation, a jury-consulting firm headed by Dr. Jason Bull (Weatherly), a psychologist and trial-science expert.

“It’s been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” Weatherly said on Twitter. “It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish.”

