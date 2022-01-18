‘Bull’ to End After Six Seasons on CBS

“Bull” is ending after six seasons on CBS.

Season 6 of the series began airing in October 2021 with the finale to air in the coming months. Series star Michael Weatherly announced on Twitter that he would be leaving the show to “pursue new creative challenges” after leading the legal drama these past six years.

“Hello all! It’s been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” Weatherly wrote. “It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish…Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!”

“Bull” was inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw. In the series, Dr. Bull leads a top-tier trial consulting firm, who gets hired to determine what jurors would be best for clients and what types of arguments lawyers should use to win those jurors over. Along with Weatherly, the series stars Yara Martinez, Geneva Carr, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, and MacKenzie Meehan. Freddy Rodriguez also starred in the show’s first five seasons but left ahead of Season 6.

Paul Attanasio and McGraw created the series. Both serve as executive producers along with Kathryn Price, Nichole Millard, Jay McGraw, Eric Stoltz, and Kati Johnston. CBS Studios produces in association with Stage 29 Productions.

“For six seasons, ‘Bull’ has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television,” CBS said in a statement. “We extend our thanks to the talented cast, Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan, the incredible creative team led by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard, and our hard working crew, for bringing to life these innovative stories. We also thank our loyal viewers and look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite.”

With no new announced CBS projects on his plate at present, the end of “Bull” marks the first time in nearly two decades that Weatherly will not be on the broadcaster’s primetime lineup. He played the character of Anthony DiNozzo first on “JAG” and then on “NCIS” from 2003-2016 before he moved over to star in “Bull.”

His time on “Bull” has not been without controversy, however. In 2018, it was reported that Weatherly had repeatedly made sexual remarks and jokes directed at Eliza Dushku, who appeared in three episodes during Season 1 with plans to make her a series regular for Season 2. She claims that she confronted Weatherly about his behavior, for which he claims he apologized, but she was written off the show shortly thereafter.

