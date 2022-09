A recent decline in



Occidental Petroleum



share price could have prompted



Berkshire Hathaway



to add to its large stake in the big energy company.

Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) holds 188.4 million shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY), a 20.2% stake. Berkshire has accumulated that interest this year, with its last purchases coming in early August.