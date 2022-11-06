Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway's Earnings Jump 20%

Billionaire Warren Bufffett’s Berkshire Hathaway  (BRK.A)  reported its operating profit increased by 20% during the third quarter while buybacks were limited to $1.1 billion, below its 2021 level.

Apple  (AAPL)  remains its top stock holding, followed by Bank of America  (BAC)  with oil giant Chevron  (CVX)  as its third largest holding in its portfolio of stocks.

The conglomerate’s operating profit increased to $7.8 billion after taxes, beating Wall Street expectations. The increase was the result of a gain the income from its investments as Berkshire made the right bets on higher short-term interest rates from its $109 billion of cash and equivalents.