Buffett’s Berkshire Chases Musk’s Tesla on Market Value

Watch out, Elon, Warren is catching up. With the drop in shares of



Tesla



this year, the market value of



Berkshire Hathaway



is hot on the heels of the electric-vehicle leader.

Berkshire, led by longtime CEO Warren Buffett, is demonstrating its defensive attributes in a bear market, with its class A shares up 0.3% this year, against an 18% fall in the



S&P 500



Tesla stock is off some 35%, reflecting disappointment on vehicle deliveries and a pullback in growth stocks; CEO Elon Musk’s pursuit of



Twitter



hasn’t helped.