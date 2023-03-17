Buffett Sees Occidental Buying Window as Crude Slump Hits Shares

(Bloomberg) — Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s weaker share price — dragged down by crude oil’s latest rout — is giving Warren Buffett another chance to expand his stake.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The billionaire investor’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has spent more than $800 million to purchase 13.7 million shares of the shale explorer in the last two weeks, according to company filings. The investment firm, the largest Occidental shareholder, now owns 23% of the company, worth roughly $12 billion at current prices.

Berkshire, which last year won approval from US regulators to acquire as much as 50% of Occidental, has been a frequent buyer when its shares fall to around $60.

The Houston-based energy producer has fallen about 8% this year alongside peers as a recent drop in oil prices is seen eroding profits and cash generation in the sector. The turmoil engulfing banks, including Credit Suisse Group AG, has raised fears of a recession, weighing on fuel prices.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.