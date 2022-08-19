Buffett Receives OK to More Than Double Occidental Petroleum Stake

by

A bull on energy prices, Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO Warren Buffett plans to increase its stake in oil producer Occidental Petroleum  (OXY)  to 50%.

Shares of Occidental rose by 10.5% to $70.80 on news that Buffett plans to massively increase its stake. Berkshire received permission from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The conglomerate filed an application on July 11 with FERC, the regulatory arm for the energy industry, to acquire more shares in secondary market transactions. The conglomerate said that owning a 50% stake would not impact competition.