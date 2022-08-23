Buffett Is a Buyer of Occidental. Here's Why You Should Too

Buffett Is a Buyer of Occidental. Here’s Why You Should Too

by

Occidental Petroleum  (OXY)  shares are down about 2.7% on Monday, but are off the session lows. Today’s action follows the stock’s explosive finish to last week, as shares rallied 9.9% on Friday.

The move not only kickstarted a major breakout, but came on reports about Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway  (BRK.A)   (BRK.B)  potentially increasing its position — again.

Buffett & Co. quickly became a 10% shareholder in Occidental Petroleum and that stake has recently grown to a 20% holding.

On Friday, news broke that Berkshire had received permission from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to up its stake to 50%, if desired. That would indicate the firm is looking to increase its position. 