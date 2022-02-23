The Hamden Journal

Buffett Doesn’t Like Crypto; Invests in a Firm Exposed to Bitcoin

If there’s one investor who hasn’t yet fluctuated one iota when it comes to bitcoin, it’s Warren Buffett. He has never hidden his aversion to digital currency despite the buzz surrounding it.

Buffett’s verdict on cryptocurrencies is final, some would say. Billionaire, whose investments have been watched by millions for decades, says digital currencies are risky and worthless. He believes these are highly speculative assets.

“Cryptocurrencies basically have no value and they don’t produce anything. They don’t reproduce, they can’t mail you a check, they can’t do anything, and what you hope is that somebody else comes along and pays you more money for them later on, but then that person’s got the problem. In terms of value: zero,” Buffett told CNBC on February 2020.

