Buffett and Berkshire added big to their bets on Ally, Occidental, Paramount and Activision. But these other 6 stocks also got a vote of confidence.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. added to nine stock holdings during the second quarter, reduced holdings of four and sold two outright.
That’s according to Berkshire Hathaway’s
BRK.B,
most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company held 45 stocks with a combined market value of $330.1 billion as of June 30. The conglomerate also had small positions in two exchange traded index funds — the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
SPY,
and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
VOO,
Here’s what Berkshire has been buying
Berkshire didn’t buy any new companies in the second quarter, but it added to these nine positions. They are sorted by the percentage increase in the number of shares held by Berkshire during the second quarter:
|Company
|Ticker
|Increase in shares held
|Value of Berkshire’s holdings – June 30, 2022 ($bil)
|Value of Berkshire’s holdings – March 3, 2022 ($bil)
|Share of ownership – June 30, 2022
|Ally Financial Inc.
|
ALLY,
|234.5%
|$1,005
|$390
|9.29%
|Occidental Petroleum Corp.
|
OXY,
|16.3%
|$9,335
|$7,738
|20.10%
|Celanese Corp.
|
CE,
|16.2%
|$1,077
|$1,126
|8.45%
|Paramount Global Class B
|
PARA,
|13.7%
|$1,935
|$2,607
|12.89%
|Markel Corp.
|
MKL,
|11.3%
|$605
|$620
|3.45%
|McKesson Corp.
|
MCK,
|9.5%
|$1,043
|$895
|2.23%
|Activision Blizzard Inc.
|
ATVI,
|6.4%
|$5,326
|$5,152
|8.75%
|Chevron Corp.
|
CVX,
|1.4%
|$23,373
|$25,919
|8.22%
|Apple Inc.
|
AAPL,
|0.4%
|$122,337
|$155,564
|
5.57%
|Sources: Berkshire’s 13F filing for June 30, 2022; FactSet
Note that 13F filings don’t indicate what prices companies pay for any shares. So the market values on the table, above, are simply snapshots as of those period end dates. They don’t reflect the performance of Berkshire’s portfolio during the second quarter.
Berkshire’s recent stock sales
Berkshire sold its full positions in Royalty Pharma PLC
RPRX,
and Verizon Communications Inc.
VZ,
during the second quarter, while reducing its holdings of these stocks:
|Company
|Ticker
|Decline in shares held
|Value of Berkshire’s holdings – June 30, 2022 ($bil)
|Value of Berkshire’s holdings – March 3, 2022 ($bil)
|Share of ownership – June 30, 2022
|Store Capital Corp.
|
STOR,
|-53.0%
|$181
|$385
|2.47%
|General Motors Co.
|
GM,
|-14.8%
|$1,679
|$1,971
|3.63%
|Kroger Co.
|
KR,
|-9.6%
|$2,482
|$2,744
|7.33%
|U.S. Bancorp
|
USB,
|-5.2%
|$5,513
|$5,818
|8.06%
|Sources: Berkshire’s 13F filing for June 30, 2022; FactSet
Berkshire Hathaway’s stock performance
Here’s a comparison of this year’s performance and average annual returns for Berkshire Hathaway’s Class B shares, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJIA,
and S&P 500
SPX,
for various periods.
|Total return – 2022
|Avg. return – 3 years
|Avg. return – 5 years
|Avg. return – 10 years
|Avg. return – 15 years
|Avg. return – 20 years
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B
|1.3%
|15.2%
|11.3%
|13.6%
|9.9%
|9.4%
|S&P 500
|-9.0%
|16.6%
|13.8%
|14.0%
|9.9%
|10.1%
|DJ Industrial Average
|-5.6%
|12.1%
|11.4%
|12.5%
|9.4%
|9.6%
|Source: FactSet
