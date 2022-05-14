Buffalo shooter Payton Gendron posted white supremacist manifesto

The teenager accused of killing 10 people in the Buffalo supermarket massacre posted a rambling white supremacist manifesto only that spewed a racist philosophy and outlined his plans step by step.

Payton Gendron, who officials said traveled “several hours” claimed in a 180-page diatribe that he was “radicalized” on the internet while he was bored during the early days of the pandemic, not by any people he has met personally.

Through his “research,” the self-described white supremacist and anti-Semite came to see low white birth rates around the world as a “crisis” that “will ultimately result in the complete racial and cultural replacement of the European people.”

Possible images from the manifesto of the Buffalo shooter.

Possible image from the first page of the shooter’s manifesto.

Ten people are reported dead so far in the mass shooting. BRANDON WATSON/EPA

He mentioned other racially motivated killings and said he “mostly agreed” with Brenton Harrison Tarrant, who livestreamed his own attack that killed 51 people attending a New Zealand mosque in March 2019.

He said he started planning the attack in January and chose the Tops Supermarket in Buffalo because “it has the highest black population percentage” by Zip code and it wasn’t far away from his Southern Tier home. A section of the manifesto details his step-by-step plans for the day, including the corned beef hash he would eat for breakfast, how he would drive to Buffalo and scout out the supermarket, the way he would wear his body armor and carry his gun and how he would post a livestream online.

He allegedly carried out the attack at 3 p.m. instead of the planned 4 p.m. The madman also stopped his attack before a planned rampage through the neighborhood.

Payton Gendron appears during his arraignment in Buffalo City Court. Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News/AP

Payton Gendron is believed to have released a 180-page manifesto. Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News/AP

He uses almost 100 pages to describe his guns, body armor, gear and clothing choices in minute detail. The manifesto includes photos of sketch comedian Sam Hyde holding a gun.