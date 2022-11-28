Buffalo shooter Payton Gendron pleads guilty to grocery store massacre

The white teenager who gunned down 10 people in a hate-fueled Buffalo supermarket massacre in a predominantly black neighborhood pleaded guilty Monday to murder and hate-motivated terrorism charges.

Payton Gendron, 19, entered the plea at the Erie County Court — just two miles from where he massacred his victims on May 14 as part of a crazed plan to take out as many black people as possible.

His plea to the string of state charges guarantees he will spend the rest of his life in prison. He still faces federal charges.

Genrdon livestreamed the attack at the Tops Friendly Market from a helmet-mounted camera as he roamed the aisles in tactical gear, shooting at store employees and shoppers with an AR-15-style rifle.

His gun was marked with race-fueled venom, including the phrase “Here’s your reparations,”, authorities said.

In the lead-up to the attack, the teen had posted a manifesto online that outlined his rambling white supremacist views and revealed he had been planning the attack for several months.

He also left a chilling note for his parents admitting he was carrying out the attack because he cared “for the future of the white race,” federal prosecutors said in their criminal complaint.

Gendron was taken into custody in the store’s parking lot in the wake of the massacre after leaving through the front entrance.

He had initially pleaded guilty to the state charges, including murder, murder as a hate crime and domestic terrorism motivated by hate.

In July, Gendron pleaded not guilty to separate federal hate crime and firearms charges that could call for his execution if convicted. The Justice Department hasn’t yet revealed if it would seek capital punishment.

