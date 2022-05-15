Buffalo shooter Payton Gendron did ‘reconnaissance’ before shooting: cops

Hate-filled teen Payton Gendron paid a “reconnaissance” visit to the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo on Friday — before slaughtering 10 people there the next day, according to the city’s police commissioner.

“We know he did some reconnaissance on the area and in the store,” Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Sunday during a press conference with Gov. Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

“He was in the Buffalo area. He was right in this area the day before,” said Gramaglia, who added that cops would have a better timeline of the teen’s movements leading up to the mass murder once they have access to GPS records and his social-media accounts.

Buffalo Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Gendron was in the area of the store on Friday. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The 18-year-old gunman allegedly traveled about 200 miles from his family’s home in Conklin, NY, to the supermarket. Gendron specifically researched neighborhood demographics to target a predominantly black community, sources have said.