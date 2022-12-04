Buffalo Bills take huge leap to top seed in AFC

The Buffalo Bills didn’t play Sunday but they were big winners.

Buffalo entered Week 13 as the No. 5 seed in the AFC. It has catapulted to the top. The Bills now control their own destiny in the conference for a first-round bye and home field advantage in the postseason.

The Bills dispatched the New England Patriots, 24-10, on Thursday and were idle Sunday as a quintet of playoff playoff contenders in the conference lost. The Miami Dolphins, the AFC East leader at the beginning of the week, and the Kansas City Chiefs, the conference leader at the beginning of the week, dropped games on the road.

These results were all good news for the Bills:

Buffalo, which was in third place before its three-game winning streak, is alone in first place in the AFC East after the rest of the division lost.

Buffalo owns the head-to-head tiebreaker against Kansas City after defeating the Chiefs 24-20 in Week 6.

Buffalo Bills schedule

Here is Buffalo’s remaining schedule:

Week 14: vs. New York Jets

Week 15: vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 16: at Chicago Bears

Week 17: at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 18: vs. New England Patriots

AFC playoff picture

These would be the AFC seeds if the season ended today.

