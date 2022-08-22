Buffalo Bills release veteran WR Tavon Austin

The Buffalo Bills have continued to trim down their offseason roster as wide receiver Tavon Austin was released.

The team announced the transaction on Monday. Along with Austin, Buffalo released punter Matt Haack which paves the way for rookie sixth-round pick Matt Araiza to assume those kicking duties in 2022.

Austin was a late signing by the Bills this spring. Free agency opened in March and Buffalo inked the veteran to a one-year deal on June 3.

Austin, 31, was a first-round pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2013. He had been competing for a depth spot in the Bills’ crowded wide receiver room and on special teams as a return.

In Buffalo’s first two preseason games of the summer, signs indicated that Austin was not in favor of the coaching staff.

Rookie fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir featured heavily in those contests, both as a return and as a receiver.

Austin only had two catches in Buffalo’s second preseason game against the Denver Broncos. He did not return any kicks.

The Austin and Haack cuts leaves the Bills at 82 players on their roster–NFL teams have to be down to 80 by the next roster deadline on Tuesday.

Related

Matt Araiza wins Bills punter battle, Matt Haack released by team

WATCH: Stefon Diggs makes one-handed grab (again) at Bills practice

Surprise rookie Raheem Blackshear standing out for Bills: ‘He’s got great juice’

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire