Buffalo Bills release OL Jon Feliciano

The Buffalo Bills have released offensive lineman Jon Feliciano. The team has yet to confirm the news, however, Feliciano himself did make a bit of an announcement himself.

Taking to his social media account via Twitter, Feliciano sent a goodbye message out:

It’s been great Buff ✌🏽 — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) March 9, 2022

Moments later, a report from the Buffalo News stated that the Bills released the 30-year-old.

In cutting ties with Feliciano, the Bills will save $3.4 million in salary cap space next season. While there is currently some debate whether or not Buffalo is slightly over or under the $208.2M salary cap for 2022, the Feliciano transaction puts the Bills clearly in the green.

Last season, Feliciano made six starts for the Bills. Overall, he made 35 since first signing with the team in 2019 and was signed through 2023.

Feliciano originally exited the starting lineup last year due to injury and bouts with COVID-19. Upon recovery, Feliciano ended up not earning his starting spot back.

Buffalo turned things over to Ike Boettger at left guard, and once Boettger went down with injury, Ryan Bates replaced him. Bates finished the year starting.

Both Botteger and Bates are pending free agents, but evidently moving forward Feliciano is not going to factor into the guard position for the Bills.

According to Pro Football Focus‘ metrics, both Boettger and Bates were better options for Buffalo last season than Feliciano.

Boettger slightly edged out Feliciano in PFF’s grade, 59.8 and 56.9, respectively. Bates was the strongest option of the trio as PFF graded him a 66.3.