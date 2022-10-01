Buffalo Bills injuries improving on some fronts for Ravens game: What McDermott said Friday

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott announced Friday that cornerback Christian Benford, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and wide receiver Jake Kumerow have already been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

He also added that newly-signed cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who was on the practice squad but was seemingly set for an activation to the 53-man roster against the Ravens, now has a hamstring injury and probably won’t be able to play. Just another chapter to a rather unbelievable injury situation early in the season.

“I’ll get a better feel today on the rest of them; we’ll just continue to take it one one day at a time here,” McDermott said. “You have to put the health and safety of the player first in any situation and that’s what we try to do. If you can’t go out there and protect yourself or play to a football winning level, then we have to make a decision for the player not being out there.”

However, even though McDermott stayed clear of saying anything definitive on the rest of the lengthy injury report, a few of his players made some definitive statements about their availability for this big AFC showdown.

Buffalo Bills injuries: Situation is slowly improving

Buffalo Bills guard Greg Van Roten (75) is attended on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Cornerback Dane Jackson was not wearing the non-contact red jersey for the first time since he suffered a scary neck injury against the Titans. Nor was offensive guard Ryan Bates who suffered a concussion against the Dolphins. Both players said after practice Friday that they felt good and the plan was for both of them to play.

The other big names to watch are safety Jordan Poyer, center Mitch Morse, and defensive tackle Ed Oliver, all of whom missed last week’s game in Miami and have all participated on just a limited basis this week in practice.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis was limited Wednesday due to his sore ankle, but then was downgraded to did not practice Thursday. However, McDermott didn’t seem too worried about that. “I don’t know if it qualifies as a setback but he aggravated it a little bit,” McDermott said. “We’ll see how it looks, but I think he’s on schedule to go.” Sure enough, Davis said after returning to practice Friday that he’ll be good to go.

Also in the limited participation bucket were tight end Dawson Knox, defensive back Cam Lewis, and newly-signed offensive lineman Justin Murray.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Buffalo Bills injury list improving some for Raven game: Friday update