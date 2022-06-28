Buffalo 8 Names Adam Harris Engelhard Head of Production, B8 Services – The Hamden Journal

Bondit’s Buffalo 8 has hired Adam Harris Engelhard as head of production and B8 Services.

The executive previously founded and ran literary management and production firm Mailroom Entertainment. He is currently producing two projects alongside Dana Brunetti, one starring Lucy Liu and the second with Vanessa Hudgens attached to star. Engelhard started his career at ICM before transitioning to producing.

At Buffalo 8, he will oversee the B8 Services business that works with indie filmmakers to develop, package, and sell projects across budgets and genres.

Buffalo 8 is part of BondIt Media Capital, which also encompasses ABS Payroll, and has financed more than 400 features and TV projects over nine years. It raising its profile significantly during Covid when financing was particularly challenging. BondIt-backed projects include Kevin Smiths upcoming Clerks 3, the Aaron Paul-starring Dual, Amazon’s Book of Love and Loving Vincent. The firm is currently in post-production on a Netflix original true crime series premiering later in 2022.

Buffalo 8 and BondIt Media Capital “have the synergies necessary to greenlight more independent films than ever before,” said Engelhard.

“Adam has the critical first-hand experience developing, packaging, and most importantly physically producing content from the ground up,” said BondIt CEO Matthew Helderman, noting “market demand for new content across the spectrum.”