Budding NEON, MoMa & Mubi execs head to Locarno Academy – The Hamden Journal

The Locarno Film Festival has unveiled the selection of emerging film industry executives, filmmakers and critics selected for its long-running Locarno Academy programme aimed at nurturing the next generation of cinema professionals.

The academy program, which will take place within the framework of the festival’s 75th edition running August 3-13, selects candidates who have already made in-roads in their chosen field.

Industry Academy participants will include Maya Barenstein, a sales executive at Paris-based sales company Coproduction Office, where she recently worked on Cannes 2022 Palme d’Or winner Triangle Of Sadness; Franziska Bioh, an acquisition coordinator at Mubi in London; and Malo Jacquemin, who is currently attached to the co-production department of Arte France Cinéma after stints at French sales company Charades and production house CG Cinema.

The group also includes Stephan Henz, who is head of programming at the Swiss Arthouse Commercio theatre in Zurich; Egle Maceinaite, programme coordinator at the Skalvija cinema in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius; and Sara Persson, who is an industry producer at Sweden’s Göteborg Film Festival.

From outside of Europe, other attendees will include Kate Gondwe, who recently founded her own Dedza Films distribution label, after her stints at Mubi and Neon: Olivia Priedite, film program coordinator at New York’s Museum of Modern Art; Argentine, Spain-based producer Julieta Juncadella and Taiwanese, Paris-based sales executive Ching-Lo Hsu, who is currently working for French film company Le Pacte.

The participants will take part in a program of masterclasses and workshops led by established sales, distribution and production professionals

The academy programme is among a number of Locarno Film Festival initiatives aimed at supporting the next generation of cinema professionals.

These also include BaseCamp, a selective multidisciplinary programme housing some 200 young artists in a former army barracks in the neighbouring town of Losone during the festival; the new Locarno Residency, supporting filmmakers as they make the jump from short to feature film; and the Youth Advisory Board (YAB), in which local youngsters share their ideas for the festival.

“The young generations never fail to constantly and spontaneously shuffle the pack, and so it is vital to give them a genuine opportunity to do it at the Festival,” said Stefano Knuchel, project manager for the Filmmakers Academy and BaseCamp.