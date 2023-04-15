Bud Light tweets for first time since Dylan Mulvaney controversy: ‘TGIF’

Bud Light’s official Twitter account on Friday sent out its first tweet since brewing company Anheuser Busch sparked an uproar over its sponsorship deal with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

“TGIF?” the popular beer’s account tweeted along with a photo of the iconic blue can.

The typically active account has been quiet since April 1 — the day before Mulvaney took to Instagram to announce the deal with the beer giant, promoting a contest that gave Bud Light drinkers a chance to win $15,000.

The advertising sponsorship drew widespread outrage among conservatives, who slammed the company’s decision to partner with a trans activist as pushing “gender propaganda,” and called for boycotts of the company.

Since the partnership, the $132 billion beer company has seen its market value plummet by some $5 billion since the campaign was launched April 1.

Busch distributors around the country have been feeling the fallout, with many bars in red states from Tennessee to Wyoming refusing to stock Bud Light.





Since partnering with Mulvaney, the company’s market value has plummeted by nearly $5 billion. Dylan Mulvaney/Instagram

Amid the outrage, several Budweiser factories received bomb threats, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. It is unclear how many facilities were targeted.

The company had previously defended its decision to hire Mulvaney, an actress and influencer with more than 10 million followers on TikTok, where she documented her gender transition.

However on Friday, the company offered a lukewarm apology to its customers.

“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people,” Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Brendan Whitworth said in a press release titled “Our Responsibility To America.”

“We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer,” he added, without mentioning Mulvaney in the statement.