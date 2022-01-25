The Buccaneers kept the band together after winning Super Bowl LV, but we’re already seeing that won’t be an easy task to pull off again this year.

Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski are thinking about whether they want to keep playing and a number of key players are impending free agents as the Bucs kick off their offseason. At his Monday press conference, head coach Bruce Arians said that the team will try for a repeat of last year while adding a pessimistic view of their ability to get it done.

“It’s a reload like it is every year,” Arians said, via the team’s website. “Our [priority] in free agency will be our guys — see how many that we can get back and then build a team from there. I always look forward to that part of it, and then the draft. Each year is so different and so new. Last year, to get everybody back was amazing. I doubt we can do it all again this year, but we’re sure going to give it our best.”

Brady’s decision is likely to impact much of the other moves that the Bucs make this offseason, but it looks like a third run will look different even if he does decide on another year in Tampa.

Bucs want to keep their guys, Bruce Arians doubts they can do it again originally appeared on Pro Football Talk