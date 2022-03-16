Bucs reach 3-year, $60 million deal with WR Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin finally got his long-term deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Godwin and the Buccaneers reached a three-year, $60 million extension on Wednesday night, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on Godwin for the second straight time last week after the two sides failed to agree to an extension before the deadline. He played last season on a one-year, $15.9 million deal, and was the first player in team history to get the franchise tag twice.

Godwin had a team-high 1,103 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season, his fifth with the Buccaneers after they drafted him in the third round in 2017. He missed the final three games of the regular season and all of the postseason due to an ACL injury he sustained in Week 15.

Though he scored just five times, Godwin was Tom Brady’s top target on the year. He had 98 receptions in his 14 games and was targeted 127 times, both team-highs.

With Brady coming out of retirement almost instantly, Godwin is now in a great position to have another impressive year alongside the future Hall of Famer.