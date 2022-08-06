Bucs HC Todd Bowles gives injury updates on Mike Evans, Ryan Jensen

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were without two of their Pro Bowlers on offense for Saturday’s training camp practice, as wide receiver Mike Evans and center Ryan Jensen were unable to take part in the workout.

After practice, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles updated the status of both players as they look ahead to their first preseason game next week.

“He’s sore,” Bowles said of Evans, who left Friday’s practice with a hamstring injury. “He’s day-to-day. He’ll be fine. It’s just a matter of when we put him out there.”

Jensen’s situation appears to be much more serious, as the knee injury he suffered on the second day of training camp is expected to force him into an extended absence.

“It’s a matter of him getting back to us, really,” Bowles said regarding Jensen’s status, and the continued wait for any official announcement on his injury. “I’m sure he’s got to get other opinions but we’re waiting on that so we can make a final decision.”

It sounds like Evans’ situation isn’t serious, but it won’t be surprising if the Bucs hold him out of most (if not all) of the preseason action. Jensen is expected to miss at least a couple of month, but there appears to still be hope that he might be able to return at some point later in the season.

