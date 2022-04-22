The Buccaneers have opened up some more cap space ahead of next week’s draft.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has restructured quarterback Tom Brady‘s contract. There aren’t any details of the specific tweaks that have been made to the pact, but it clears $9 million in cap room for the coming season.

Brady’s contract is up after this season, but the extension he signed last year included three void years to spread out his cap hit. The contract also includes a clause barring the Bucs from using a franchise tag.

Brady and Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht both said this week that there have been no conversations about Brady’s plans beyond the 2022 season. If there is a future in Tampa, it will have to come with a new contract.

Bucs get $9 million in cap space with Tom Brady restructure originally appeared on Pro Football Talk