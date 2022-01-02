Bucs coach Bruce Arians says Antonio Brown is no longer on the team after storming off the field mid-game

Antonio Brown took off his shirt and left the field on Sunday.FOX

Antonio Brown took off his pads and stormed off the field in the middle of a game.

Teammate Mike Evans was seen attempting to de-escalate the situation.

After the game, head coach Bruce Arians said Brown was no longer part of the team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is at it again.

In the middle of the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, as the Buccaneers trailed the lowly Jets, 24-10, Brown took off his pads, shirt, and gloves, and threw them into the crowd.

After throwing up a peace sign to the fans in attendance at MetLife Stadium, Brown left the field.

It’s still unclear what led Brown to leave the game.

Video from the stands appeared to show teammate Mike Evans attempting to calm Brown down. His effort was futile.

After Brown left the game, the Buccaneers stormed back to steal a late victory, scoring 11 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to escape with the win.

Brown was playing in just his second game back with the Buccaneers after serving a three-game suspension for “misrepresenting” his vaccine status after being accused of using fake card at the start of the season.

Brown had been brought back by the Buccaneers after that suspension, but head coach Bruce Arians made clear after the game that he would not be welcomed back again.

“He is no longer a Buc,” Arians said, when asked about the incident after the game. “That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys that went out there and won the game.”

It’s possible that Brown has gotten more chances than any player in the history of the NFL, but his decision to walk off the field on Sunday might actually mark the end of his career.

