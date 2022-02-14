Bucks will make a hard run at Goran Dragic

Adrian Wojnarowski: In the aftermath of the Donte DiVincenzo trade and Connaughton injury, the Bucks will be aggressive in pursuit of Goran Dragic once he enters the buyout market next week, sources said. There will be significant opportunity for Dragic to play a role on the defending champions.

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs injury report:

Bates-Diop (face, laceration) questionable.

Cacok (G League) out.

Dragic (not with team) out.

Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford aren’t listed, so they are expected to be available Monday at Chicago. – 5:55 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford are not on the Spurs injury report for Monday @ Bulls.

Cacok with Austin and Dragic (not with team) are OUT

KBD questionable – 5:51 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Bucks’ Pat Connaughton needs hand surgery and Milwaukee will pursue Goran Dragic on buyout market, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/bucks… – 3:25 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on Milwaukee’s Pat Connaughton undergoing surgery Monday for his fractured hand — and expectation that the Bucks will ramp up pursuit of Goran Dragic once his buyout is complete this week: bit.ly/3Lw45rJ – 2:52 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Goran Dragic drawing interest from at least six NBA teams sportando.basketball/en/goran-dragi… – 3:14 AM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Fred VanVleet on the Thad Young-Dragic trade: “Great piece, great addition, especially when the other guy was sitting at home so it wasn’t like we were giving up much. That’s the situation we were in so it’s a +1 in my book. We’ll take that.” – 11:00 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Lakers, Warriors, Nets among teams targeting Goran Dragic after buyout nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/12/lak… – 9:03 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Really impressive work by #gameops to get rid of all the Dragic clips in the intro video. – 7:36 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

For those wondering as I was, Goran Dragic is out for tonight’s Spurs game. He is not with the team. pic.twitter.com/dUIlt1C0p0 – 7:30 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Per their injury report, the Spurs will be without the following players tonight here in New Orleans:

Bates-Diop (face, laceration)

Collins (ankle, injury management)

Dragic (not with team)

Langford (not with team)

Richardson (not with team). – 1:55 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Tomas Satoransky is not on the Spurs injury report.

Collins (ankle), KBD (face laceration), Richardson, Langford, and Dragic all OUT – 1:45 PM

Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel

Prior to the trade deadline, I noted the Bucks had interest in Goran Dragic. That interest hasn’t waned. Bucks, Suns and Mavs appear to be the frontrunners for the veteran guard. – 6:00 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Tre Jones is available tonight per Spurs

Dragic, Satoransky, Richardson, and Langford are all OUT (not with team) – 5:56 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Raptors say Fred VanVleet is questionable for tomorrow’s game against Denver. Finally Goran Dragic is off the report and one would assume Thad Young could make his debut, if logistics work. – 4:10 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Ujiri on Dragic: “At the end of the day I think Goran was looking for a contending team. Goran came in here & was a great professional & did everything that we asked… And then Goran had a personal situation… Difficult situation a little bit but he acted in a professional way” – 2:51 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs injury report submitted to league lists Dragic (not with team) and Satoransky (not with team) as out.

Tre Jones (dental procedure) is questionable.

For Atlanta, Lou Williams (hamstring) is questionable. – 9:25 AM

Ira Winderman: Been told that Goran Dragic is coming to tonight’s game vs. Nets. So there’s that. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / February 12, 2022

The San Antonio Spurs and Goran Dragic are expected to negotiate a contract buyout in the coming week, clearing the way for a formidable list of free agent suitors for Dragic that now include the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / February 12, 2022

The Lakers and Warriors are planning to join several rivals, including the LA Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets, in aggressive pursuit of Dragic, sources said. -via ESPN / February 12, 2022