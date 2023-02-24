Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo out vs. Miami after knocking knees with Heat player

Giannis Antetokounmpo suddenly called a timeout in the first quarter on Friday night and walked off the floor with a right knee injury. (AP/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled himself from their game against Miami on Friday night after he knocked knees with a Heat player.

Antetokounmpo, with just more than a minute left in the first quarter of the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against Miami, suddenly called a timeout and walked off the floor to the locker room. It wasn’t immediately known what had happened, but Antetokounmpo limped off and went directly to the tunnel at Fiserv Forum, so something was clearly wrong.

The Bucks then quickly ruled Antetokounmpo out of the game with a right knee injury, and confirmed that he had knocked knees with a Heat player. It’s not clear who, but it was either Caleb Martin on the screen or Victor Oladipo coming around him on the in-bounds play. Antetokounmpo had four points, four rebounds and four assists in what was his first game back from a wrist injury.

Specifics on his knee injury are not yet known. While Friday’s departure initially appeared to be concerning, it shouldn’t keep Antetokounmpo out for long at all.

Antetokounmpo entered Friday night averaging a career-high 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. The Bucks are on a 12-game win streak dating back before the All-Star break, and hold a 41-17 record.

