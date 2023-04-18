Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo making ‘progress’ after back contusion, doubtful for Game 2

The Milwaukee Bucks are optimistic that Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss minimal time after he went down with a lower back contusion on Sunday night in their opening-round playoff series with the Miami Heat.

Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI after the game, and it came back clean, coach Mike Budenholzer said on Monday. Antetokounmpo didn’t practice on Tuesday, and the Bucks officially listed him as doubtful for Game 2 of the series.

“We have 24-plus hours before game time,” Budenholzer said, via ESPN’s Jamal Collier. “He’ll get treatment, we’ll see how he feels. There’s been a lot of progress and hopefully there’s more in the next day or so.”

Antetokounmpo went down in the first quarter of Sunday’s game at Fiserv Forum after making contact with Heat veteran Kevin Love while driving to the rim. Antetokounmpo fell down hard on the court, and he rolled over, wincing in pain while reaching for his lower back before slowly getting up.

He shot free throws after drawing the foul, but later left the game for good in the second quarter. He was officially ruled out of the game before halftime with the lower back contusion.

Antetokounmpo had 6 points and 3 rebounds in 11 minutes.

The Heat, who also lost Tyler Herro to a broken hand in the game, beat the Bucks 130-117.

The Bucks held a film session on Monday, and Antetokounmpo didn’t practice with the team either Monday or Tuesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo landed hard on his back and left early in the Bucks’ Game 1 loss to the Heat on Sunday. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Antetokounmpo’s status for that game, and the remainder of the series, is still up in the air. But, at least for now, the Bucks are hopeful he won’t be out long.

“It’ll be everyday things that tell him what he can do,” Budenholzer said. “On the court, move a little bit, shoot a little bit, do some defensive things and he’ll get ready for a basketball game.

“So we’ll just see how the next day goes.”

Game 2 of the series is set for Wednesday (9 p.m. ET, NBA TV) in Milwaukee.