Bucks rule out Giannis Antetokounmpo for Game 2 vs. Heat with back contusion

Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t play in Game 2 after all. The Milwaukee Bucks ruled out Antetokounmpo from Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat due to a back contusion he sustained in Game 1 of the opening-round playoff series on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo went down in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Heat after making contact with Heat veteran Kevin Love while driving to the rim. He fell hard onto the court and rolled over in pain, but remained in the game and shot free throws after drawing a foul on the play.

He left the game soon after, however, and was ruled out just before halftime of the 130-117 loss. He had just 6 points and 3 rebounds in 11 minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo played just 11 minutes in Game 1 on Sunday after taking a hard fall and landing directly on his back. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Antetokounmpo didn’t practice at all on Monday or Tuesday, and was upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s contest at Fiserv Forum. His initial MRI came back clean, too.

While that’s a good sign, and coach Mike Budenholzer has been hopeful all week about a quick return, Antetokounmpo clearly isn’t there just yet. How long the Bucks will be without him, though, remains to be seen.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 33 points in Game 1, and Bobby Portis added 21 points off the bench while shooting 9 of 15 from the field. Jimmy Butler, however, put up 35 points on 15 field goals for Miami to take the early 1-0 series lead. Heat guard Tyler Herro broke his hand in Game 1, too, and is now out.

The Bucks will attempt to even the series 1-1 on Wednesday night before it heads to Miami for Game 3 on Saturday.