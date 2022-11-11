Bucks have called teams about potential Grayson Allen trade

The Milwaukee Bucks want to add veteran, two-way depth at the four. Jae Crowder fits that bill and is not with the Suns — and no, he is not going back to Phoenix now that Cameron Johnson is out for a couple of months after surgery, league sources told NBC Sports. The Bucks have registered interest in Crowder.

One easy swap in terms of salary is Grayson Allen for Crowder. The Bucks have explored the trade value of Allen with a few teams, reports Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports.

The Bucks’ interest in Crowder is well known, and Milwaukee has called numerous teams about Grayson Allen’s trade prospects, sources said. Salary-wise, the two wings do fit a direct one-for-one swap, sending Crowder to the new home he desires, and yielding Phoenix the rotation piece its seeking in return for Crowder.

The 10-1 Bucks are in no rush to make any moves. Allen has started 10 games for Milwaukee this season, averaging 10.8 points per game and shooting 42.6% from 3. Allen fits in the Bucks’ scheme, and until Pat Connaughton is healthy and back on the floor, Milwaukee has even less motivation to trade a sharpshooting wing. The Bucks continue to win without Khris Middleton as well, which should scare the rest of the league.

But as the Bucks look at potential upgrades or filling in gaps in the roster, Allen may be the name dangled in trades for Crowder and others. It’s something to watch.

