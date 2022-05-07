Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo won't criticize referees because 'I've got to pay for diapers'

There were no dad jokes from Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Milwaukee Bucks made a narrow escape in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Boston Celtics.

But he was thinking like a father after he scored 42 points in the Bucks’ 103-101 victory over the Celtics on Saturday at Fiserv Forum.

The officiating left a lot to be desired during the rather chippy game. When asked about a call that almost led to a technical foul against Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, the Greek Freak chose his words carefully.

Remember, he has a toddler and a baby at home.

“How much does it cost if I say something, a comment about the ref?” Antetokounmpo asked. “Is it $20,000? It’s a lot of money. So I should not do it. I’ll save my money, I’ve got to pay for diapers.”

Spoken like an MVP.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t bash refs because he has to buy diapers

