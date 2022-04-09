Bucks dominate the Pistons behind Giannis Antetokounmpo’s huge second half as Milwaukee maintains No. 2 seed in Eastern Conference

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives on the Detroit Pistons’ Braxton Key in the first half Friday.

DETROIT – A night after besting the best team in the NBA since December in the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks traveled to Detroit to take on one of the hottest teams of the last week in the rebuilding Detroit Pistons.

Behind No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham, the Pistons had won three of four before the Bucks stalled their momentum with a 131-101 victory at Little Caesars Arena in a game that was effectively decided in the first quarter.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Thursday night the coaching and training staffs would get together to talk about how to approach Friday’s game in terms of player availability, and every key rotation player save for Grayson Allen (hip) was ready to go for the Pistons.

“I think you just take everything into consideration the best you can and make decisions,” Budenholzer said before the game. “I think we always want to be available, listen and have conversations with the players. And then there’s times when I think they appreciate just, at some point we have to make decisions and tell them what direction we’re going. I think this falls more in that category. They tend to always to play and go. So, I think we’re in a good place.”

Box score: Bucks 131, Pistons 101

Nickel column: Here’s why Giannis Antetokounmpo should be the NBA’s Most Improved Player

More: As the NBA playoffs approach, the Milwaukee Bucks are tightening their rotation with four key players off the bench

Even though he was questionable to play with right calf soreness, Giannis Antetokounmpo played along with Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday to help lead the Bucks to victory. Milwaukee is 37-10 when its Big Three play together.

It appeared Antetokounmpo had discomfort at times, but after a six-point first half in which he was just 1-for-5 from the field he exploded for 24 points in a truncated second half to finish with 30 on 9 of 16 shooting. He made 11 of his 13 free throws, pulled down 13 rebounds and handed out eight assists. Middleton scored 15 on 6 of 13 shooting while Holiday scored 10 points and handed out nine assists.

Story continues

The Bucks led 30-8 after the first quarter, a 12-minute period in which the Pistons:

Missed 14 three-pointers.

Missed 13 consecutive field goals at one point.

Scored the fewest points in any quarter by a team in the NBA this season.

It was just too much of a hole to dig out of for Detroit.

“I liked our focus coming out,” Budenholzer said. “It’s a back-to-back for us so I think the guys just seemed to lock in right from the beginning and both defensively and offensively, lot of good things.

“Sometimes you have one of those cold stretches where hopefully some good defense and probably a little bit of good luck with some cold shooting. But that kind of set the tone for the rest of the night.”

The victory kept the Bucks a step ahead of the idle Philadelphia 76ers and Celtics in the race for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference at 51-30 overall.

A win at Cleveland on Sunday afternoon would clinch the second seed for the Bucks, which would mean they would face a play-in tournament winner in the first round.

Because of their head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over the 76ers, the Bucks cannot finish lower than No. 3 in the East.

“I mean, for me I like playing,” Holiday said. “I like to play and also I think with the standings I think it was good for us to play. Just mentally, getting out there and being able to kind of control what we can control.

“Now, I think with the other teams they do what they want but for us to win games I felt like it was important just for rhythm and timing and confidence.”

With Wesley Matthews, George Hill, Holiday and Middleton the Bucks also made life difficult for Cunningham and Saadiq Bey. Cunningham had averaged about 22 points and seven assists in his last 16 games heading in, and the rookie of the year candidate had 14 points on 6 of 18 shooting to go with six turnovers.

Bey scored 34 points and handed out eight assists in a win over the Bucks on Jan. 3, but he wasn’t going to be allowed to get going in this one. He didn’t score his first points until 5:15 was left in the first half and finished with 20 points on 7 of 19 shooting, including 2-for-12 from behind the three-point line.

“We remembered what happened to us,” Matthews said. “You remember. And the best way to pay respect this game and to individuals is to attack and to go at them.

“We just wanted to assert a dominant mentality, dominant aura about us because that’s the kind of mentality we’re going to have to walk into Sunday (in Cleveland) and whoever it is we match up with (in the playoffs).”

Unfortunately for the Bucks, however, Hill did not finish the game due to back spasms. He had 10 points.

“I think we’ll know more as we go forward,” Budenholzer said. “We’re hoping just like a spasm or something like that. But he’s pretty sore so we’ll just see how he feels tomorrow.”

Antetokounmpo punctuated his evening with a massive dunk with 8:34 remaining in the game, which happened to give him 30 points for the evening. It put the Bucks up 29 points on the Pistons, and Budenholzer pulled the starters shortly thereafter.

“There’s a feeling that I have when I’m being aggressive and I’m getting downhill,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s just me trying to be assertive as much as possible. Knowing the spots I try to get to, knowing what I’m trying to achieve from each play that I have the ball. There’s times that I don’t enter the game or have that assertiveness. But going back to the halftime just to be able to sit down, listen to my teammates, lock in and come out and kind of warm up my legs again. I was trying to be aggressive. I wanted to be aggressive.

“Obviously the score — we were up 25 — but this is the time that you build good habits. If you cheat the game, the game is going to cheat you. I was like I cannot cheat the game, I gotta finish the game aggressive as much as possible. After that, whatever happens, happens.”

Brook Lopez had another strong showing, scoring 17 points on 7 of 11 shooting while Matthews chipped in nine points. Bobby Portis came off the bench to score eight while pulling down 10 rebounds. Pat Connaughton had 10 points on 3 of 8 shooting.

The Pistons were led by Rodney McGruder, who came off the bench for a season-high 26 points.

Milwaukee took a 90-68 lead into the fourth quarter, but they had a much more commanding lead before Detroit got going late in the third. An emphatic one-handed slam by Antetokounmpo led to a three-point play and a 76-44 lead for the Bucks with 6:58 to go, capping a 20-6 start to the quarter, and it appeared the Bucks would finally run away with the game.

But, Milwaukee made just one basket over the next three minutes and Detroit cut the margin to 88-68 in the final minute, before Antetokounmpo rolled in a layup with a second left. He scored 14 points in the quarter.

After the disastrous first quarter, Detroit did rally to start the second as McGruder provided a big spark off the bench. The guard hit his first 3 three-pointers and scored 14 points during a 20-7 run that saw the Pistons cut a 22-point deficit down to 37-29.

Matthews got the Bucks back on track with a three-point play and keyed a 13-5 run to push the Milwaukee advantage back to 50-34. The Bucks took a 56-38 lead into the break thanks to four straight points by Holiday to close the half.

“We had a little bit of a let up but that is to be expected,” Matthews said of the second quarter. “You can’t expect to hold an NBA team to 16 points in a half. When they made their run we were able to withstand and counterpunch and keep our foot on the gas and come away with a good win.”

Eight different players scored for the Bucks in the first half, led by Middleton with 11. Holiday had eight points and five assists while Antetokounmpo had six points and nine rebounds. Portis had six points and 13 rebounds off the bench and the team outscored Detroit 26-12 in the paint. McGruder led the Pistons with 14 while Cunningham had six and Bey five.

Allen misses second straight game

Allen sat out the Pistons game with left hip soreness, marking the 15th game the 26-year-old has sat out. Allen has managed soreness in both hips all season long, but Budenholzer said Thursday evening that this instance was caused by some contact Allen took against Chicago on Tuesday.

As for if Allen can go Sunday in Cleveland, Budenholzer said, “We’ll see how he feels. I know he definitely wants to try and play. I think we’ll just see how his health is between now and then.”

Bucks add Rayjon Tucker to roster

After becoming the all-time leading scorer for the Wisconsin Herd during the G-League season, 24-year-old guard Rayjon Tucker was added to the Bucks roster as the team headed to Detroit.

The 6-foot, 3-inch Tucker has some NBA experience, appearing in 37 games for Utah, Philadelphia and Denver after going undrafted out of the University of Arkansas–Little Rock in 2019.

He averaged 19.8 points per game in 40 appearances for the Herd this season.

He will not only become the first Bucks player to wear No. 59, but according to www.basketball-reference.com he will be the first player in NBA history to have those numbers.

Subscribe to our Milwaukee Bucks newsletter for updates on the team.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Bucks remain No. 2 seed, beat Pistons behind Giannis’ huge second half