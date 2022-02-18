Bucks aggressive in Goran Dragic sweepstakes

As Wojnarowski reported, the Bucks have been very aggressive in trying to sign Goran Dragić. “They need guard depth. There’s an opportunity for Goran Dragić to come in, play some meaningful minutes for the Bucks and certainly have a chance to have a run in the playoffs. … Dragic, I think, is closer to a decision but Milwaukee’s been aggressive and they can offer him, not just a chance at being a part of the defending champions, but a chance to play a pretty significant role and I think that’s really been their sell to him, Mike Budenholzer and Jon Horst, as they talk to him.”

Source: Peter Dewey @ Behind The Buck Pass

Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel

Sources say the Bucks are still very much in the mix for veteran guard Goran Dragic, who is expected to choose a team next week. – 12:10 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Although it was announced yesterday, it appears Goran Dragic was actually waived by the Spurs on Monday. That means Dragic will clear waivers at 5PM ET today, assuming he’s not claimed.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the only team with the ability to claim Dragic off waivers. – 8:57 AM

Goran Dragic gave up $819,835 in his buyout with the San Antonio Spurs, a league source tells @spotrac.

That should be roughly what Dragic will make back in a prorated veteran minimum deal for the rest of this season. – 9:11 PM

In that report, Wojnarowski does clarify that the Bucks aren’t the only team after Dragic (as you’d expect). The Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, and even the Los Angeles Lakers have all been involved with Dragić as well. -via Behind The Buck Pass / February 18, 2022

The Mavericks could arrange a reunion now that Dragic has reportedly agreed to a contract buyout with the Spurs to become a mid-season free agent. But general manager Nico Harrison said after the trade deadline he didn’t plan to make another roster move. Doncic hasn’t pushed any more for his fellow Slovenian to join him — yet. “He’s my guy,” Doncic said. “Everybody would want their guys on their team, so we’ll see.” -via Dallas Morning News / February 18, 2022

Marc Stein: I think (Goran Dragic) wants to play. Somebody just brought up the Warriors, they’re another team that has interest. I don’t know yet where Dragic is going. But he has a lot of options. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 17, 2022