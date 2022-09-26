Buckingham Palace wants to remind us commoners that The Crown is “a drama, not a documentary”

Dominic West in The Crown season five

Hear ye, hear ye: Buckingham Palace has a few things to say about that prestige Netflix show centered around their dear old royal family. According to The Telegraph, the Palace has reportedly “moved to protect” the newly crowned King Charles and his shiny reputation from the “all out war” Netflix’s The Crown will depict in its upcoming season.

Not only is the Palace readying its defenses for the King, but an unnamed senior royal source emphasized to The Telegraph that The Crown is “a drama, not a documentary.”

One would ask: Why all the worry, darling? All signs point toward Netflix releasing a teaser for the fifth season at their TUDUM global fan event, which features Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and Charles (Dominic West) preparing for their two revealing interviews that shocked the world and the media-strict Palace itself. This new season will cover the dissolving marriage between the former Prince and Princess of Wales, including Diana’s now infamous 1995 BBC Panorama interview—which the broadcaster recently apologized for due to it not meeting their “high standards of integrity.”

The Telegraph also spoke with an anonymous friend of the King, who described the Netflix series as “exploitative” and exclaimed that the streamer had “no qualms about mangling people’s reputations.” The source added: “What people forget is that there are real human beings and real lives at the heart of this.”

It is hard to take much of this seriously, as The Crown usually depicts decades-old news with some fill-in-the-blanks flair, and has been doing so for many years up to this point. So what the Palace believes to be newly damning on King Charles’ reputation, is in actuality events that the general public has had information on since the 1990s. Yet, given recent events, Buckingham Palace and those close to the Royal Family have decided now is the time to remind us commoners how dramatizations on television work!

The Crown premieres its fifth season November 9 on Netflix.