Buck Showalter hints Mets could add outfielder after lockout, discusses advantage of having DH

Buck Showalter talking to reporters in Port St. Lucie

Billy Eppler and Steve Cohen have revamped the Mets roster ahead of the 2022 season, making them a postseason threat.

But they might not be done.

For the time being, with the lockout, they can’t make any moves, but once it’s over, they could be making plenty of phone calls.

“Billy’s got a lot of things on speed dial,” Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters at the Mets prospect camp at their spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, Fla. on Friday. “He’s got so many balls in the air right now…

“I think Billy’s looking forward to turning to that part of the job. He’s got it wired. He’s on point with everything.”

The starting outfield situation looks nice for the Mets. They signed Starling Marte to, likely, man center field – although Brandon Nimmo may have something to say about that. But no matter the case, those two and Mark Canha will likely be the starting outfield in one combination or another.

The depth behind it though, especially with Dominic Smith likely a DH candidate (more on that soon), is in question.

Showalter said he and Eppler have discussed the open outfielders market, and added Eppler is “on top of it.”

“I’ll leave that with Billy, but it’s something we’ve talked about – where we are,” Showalter said. “We’re on the same page with everything where that’s concerned. It’s an area that we’re examining, see if we’re comfortable with it. We’re always gonna look within first… That’s one of the many things that Billy’s examining, and I believe he’s gonna be on top of it.”

Speaking of the DH, Showalter had one at his disposal for 17 of his 20 seasons as a manager. Now, the Mets will finally have one, and Showalter is excited about it.

“The way we’ve constructed [the roster], it should [be an advantage] on paper,” he said. “Years past, maybe it was an advantage not to have one the way the club was constructed. But the way it looks like we are gonna be, I think it’ll fit us better. I was pulling for it for a lot of reason. I think fans, just the game itself. But for us, selfishly, I think it fits better. I could tell you who, but I’d get in trouble.”

But there are still some big-time free agents and tradeable players that the Mets should certainly keep their eyes out for, and with how this offseason has gone, you certainly can’t count the Amazin’s out of anything.