Buchwald Taps Andy King Of SiriusXM As Director Of Podcasts – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran broadcasting executive Andy King has joined Buchwald to head the agency’s podcast division. In his new role, he will lead the development of client podcast concepts and guide talent through the process of podcast creation, from ideation to distribution. His hiring will also bolster Buchwald Sports, which represents athletes, sports broadcasters and coaches, at the same time strengthening the agency’s sports marketing initiative.

King joins Buchwald from SiriusXM, where he served as Director of Sports Programming, managing numerous brand partner channels. His expertise in leading high-profile talent and brands eventually led to the launch of the company’s sports podcast division, which included shows such as Let’s Go! With Tom Brady; Black Diamonds, which won Best Sports Podcast at the 2021 AdWeek Podcast of the Year Awards; Digging Up The Past, which won Best Radio Podcast at the 2021 Cynopsis Sports Media Awards; Forward Progress with Jason Jackson and Kirk Morrison; and World of Basketball. Prior to SiriusXM, King worked for assorted sports talk radio stations in Miami, which included serving as the Program Director for 560 WQAM.

Don Buchwald launched Buchwald with five associates in 1977. The agency with offices in New York and Los Angeles represents clients across areas including commercials, broadcast, film, theatre, television, literary, feature film packaging, personal appearances, syndication (radio, television and digital) and branding/digital, along with emerging talent. Recent signings include CODA‘s Daniel Durant, La Reina Del Sur star Kate Del Castillo and The Power of the Dog actor Adam Beach.