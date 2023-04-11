Buccaneers LB Devin White reportedly requested a trade

The Buccaneers drafted Devin White fifth overall in 2019. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay inside linebacker Devin White wants a new team.

The veteran reportedly requested a trade, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, after four seasons in Tampa. The Buccaneers, however, aren’t interested in trading White, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

White tallied 315 total tackles, 20.5 sacks and nine forced fumbles over the past four seasons and made his first Pro Bowl in 2021.

It’s unclear why White wants a trade, but his contract is a likely reason. The former No. 5 pick in 2019 is entering the final year of his rookie deal, where he’ll make $11.7 million guaranteed, according to Over the Cap. Other inside linebackers like Roquan Smith and Tremaine Edmunds recently signed new deals worth $20 million and $18 million annually, respectively, while players like Fred Warner and Shaquille Leonard signed deals worth around $19 million per year.